Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo went off at a reporter after he was asked if the season is a failure following their first-round upset against the Miami Heat.

The Bucks lost to the Heat in Game 5 on Wednesday, putting an end to a disappointing playoff run for Milwaukee. Antetokopunmpo and co. entered the postseason as one of the favorites to win the NBA title, but they ended up losing to the eighth seed in a rare sight in the league.

Sure enough, many see it as a massive failure for the Bucks. However, Antetokounmpo doesn’t see it that way and was clearly offended when a reporter tried to paint it that way.

Obviously frustrated with their untimely exit, Antetokounmpo explained his side why he doesn’t see their loss to Heat as a failure contrary to what many believe. The Greek Freak even cited Michael Jordan, emphasizing that the NBA icon won only six championships throughout his NBA career.

“It’s not a failure, it’s steps to success. There’s always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? … There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. … That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win,” Giannis said, via ClutchPoints.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years was a failure? … There's no failure in sports… You don't always win." Giannis went OFF on a reporter's question on whether the Bucks' season was a failure 👀pic.twitter.com/1EicNlr6k7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

While he is clearly mad over what happened, considering his tone and reaction when asked about their series loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly makes a great point.

In usual standards where people only look at whether you win or not, the Bucks’ season is definitely a failure. For Giannis, though, he understands that it’s a process and they can’t win every year.

Of course it’s hard to blame the reporter for asking the question considering the massive expectations on Milwaukee. But at the end of the day, as Giannis said, you win some and you lose some. You just have to be able to accept it, learn from the mistakes and move on.