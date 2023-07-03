The Milwaukee Bucks and Malik Beasley are reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract, per Shams Charania. The contract is worth a minimum of $2.7 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The move continues a busy day of free agency for the Bucks, who reunited Robin Lopez with Brook Lopez on Monday as well. Milwaukee is clearly trying to upgrade their depth and Beasley will help in that regard.

Malik Beasley to the Bucks

Beasley, 26, began his career with the Denver Nuggets during the 2016-27 season. In 2018-19, Beasley displayed signs of potential. He averaged 11.3 points per game on 47.4 percent field shooting for the Nuggets.

In 2019-20, Beasley was traded from Denver to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He'd spend two more years there before ending up with the Utah Jazz in 2022-23. Beasley played 55 games before later being acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he appeared in 26 regular season games and 11 playoff contests. However, the Lakers declined Beasley's $16.5 million player option for next season, making him a free agent.

Now it appears Beasley is headed to Milwaukee to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The Bucks are in an interesting position. Some feel their championship window is on the verge of closing. That said, Milwaukee still has more than enough talent to make a serious run during the 2023-24 campaign.

Giannis will lead the charge along with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Depth, though, will be crucial for Milwaukee in the difficult-to-navigate Eastern Conference.

Malik Beasley will fill an important role for Milwaukee as they look to return to the NBA Finals.