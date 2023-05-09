Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The NBA All-Defensive teams were announced on Tuesday, and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was left off of both the first and the second team.

NBA fans criticized the selections for both teams, bringing up Giannis Antetokounmpo a lot, and other names who have good defensive reputations as well.

Antetokounmpo had the best defensive rating this season with a 107.7, according to Statmuse.

Giannis was left off both All NBA Defensive Teams pic.twitter.com/qDhRo3vVSy — Robin Adams (@theotherRobin19) May 9, 2023

Let’s get to the reactions to the NBA All-Defensive teams announcement.

“So no AD, no Giannis, no Jaden McDaniels, no Jimmy Butler…..but Dillon Brooks made it???? Need to get rid of the positions man” wrote @osid24.

“The fact that Giannis didn’t make EITHER of the ALL DEFENSIVE teams while having the best defensive rating this season is just ABSURD!” wrote @Heavenlybuckets.

“I’m about to get suspended” wrote @GiannisMuse.

“No AD tells you all you need to know about the credibility of the voting. Just embarrassing for the league but aligns with the level of discourse that we continually see in the majority of #NBA coverage” wrote @3bcPerformance.

“No McDaniels or Giannis either. Tf are we doing” wrote @3cbPerformance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was not the only superstar that people believe got snubbed. Players like Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis got brought up as well, and they have reputations for being strong defensive players.

Antetokounmpo was voted on the first team in the 2021-2022 season. Given his defensive rating, it is a surprise to see that he is not at least on the second team this season, and NBA fans are letting their opinions be known.