Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed Mike Budenholzer’s firing days after the Milwaukee Bucks made the decision.

Following the Bucks’ shocking first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat, the Bucks opted to part ways with Budenholzer. Milwaukee finished the 2022-23 season with the best record (58-24) in the NBA, so there were high expectations that they would be able to compete for the title and even bring another Larry O’Brien Trophy home.

And so when they lost to the eighth seed in the East, the Bucks just felt it was time for a change.

However, Antetokounmpo had remained mum about the firing. While he’s active on social media, he didn’t immediately talk about the Bucks’ decision until Monday.

In a tweet, the Greek Freak shared a photo of him hugging Budenholzer during their 2021 championship win. He captioned it with, “Thank you for five meaningful years Coach. We accomplished something unbelievable and I’m forever grateful.”

Thank you for five meaningful years Coach. We accomplished something unbelievable and I’m forever grateful. 🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/uRPRtl7NJv — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 9, 2023

While there’s no denying that the Bucks didn’t live up to expectations this 2022-23 season, it’s hard to pin all the blame on Mike Budenholzer. After all, they did win a championship and have been perennial playoff contenders in the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably wishing things had gone differently for them this campaign. They could have still been playing in the postseason, with Budenholzer holding his job tightly. But in the end, the NBA is a business where every franchise needs results.

It remains to be seen what’s next for the Bucks and Budenholzer, though the team will have plenty of work to do once the full offseason rolls on.