Now that the NBA season is over, basketball fans will be turning their attention to the FIBA World Cup tournament in the Philippines this August. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to represent his home nation of Greece in the prestigious tournament as they face off against perennial favorites USA, Jordan, and New Zealand.

Unfortunately for Greece fans, it now appears that Giannis could be forced to miss the tournament altogether. This is after reports emerged of a concerning leg injury that could literally jeopardize Greece's chances in the World Cup:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is DOUBTFUL for the 2023 World Cup as the Bucks won't let him if he's not 100%. The Greek Freak is suffering from a leg injury, which will hurt Greece's chances in a group filled with the USA, Jordan, and New Zealand in Manila. (via @BasketNews_com) pic.twitter.com/L1Ypgw6sbw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This does not sound good. It's no surprise that the Bucks won't be allowing their cornerstone superstar to play through a significant injury. After all, they have invested a lot of money in Giannis, and as crude as it may sound, Milwaukee needs to protect its prized possession.

The silver lining here is that the tournament doesn't start until roughly two months from now. This should give Giannis Antetokounmpo a lot of time to recover from this knock. For his part, you just know that the former back-to-back MVP will do everything he can to be ready for Greece.

It is worth noting that Giannis also missed a significant part of the Bucks' first-round series against the Miami Heat due to a back injury. He was able to play in the last two games of that series, but he was not 100% healthy. While he's dealing with a different injury now, it would not be a complete shock if this back issue is factored in on the team's decision to allow Giannis to play in the FIBA World Cup or not.