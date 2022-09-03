FIBA
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up dazzling display as Greece narrowly defeats Italy in EuroBasket
It has been so far so good for Greece in the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket tournament. On Saturday, the Greek national side marked their second win of the tournament to maintain a 100% record early on. As expected, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for Greece as they took down hosts Italy in a hard-fought battle, 85-81.
Giannis took home Player of the Game honors after yet another dazzling display. The former back-to-back NBA MVP dominated with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists on the evening (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):
Giannis Antetokounmpo had himself a game vs Italy 😤
25 points
11 rebounds
3 assistspic.twitter.com/WXUaR0VCqN
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 3, 2022
Giannis was efficient all game long, going 8-of-15 from the floor and making all but one of his nine attempts from the charity stripe. For good measure, the Bucks talisman also logged one triple, three steals, and a block in 31 minutes of action.
Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis had nothing but high praise for Antetokounmpo after another scorching-hot performance (h/t John Rammas of EuroHoops.net):
“We have an extraordinarily motivated and high-level player. Not only high-level, the best in the world. He can do many things,” Itoudis said. “The fact that he is a great teammate makes him unique. He leads by example in many areas.”
Greece’s Day 2 victory marks their second straight win after defeating Croatia, 89-85, in their tournament opener on Friday. Up next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are Great Britain on Monday, followed by a matchup against Ukraine on Tuesday. They close out the group stage with a bout against Estonia on Thursday.