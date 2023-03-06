The Milwaukee Bucks got back to winning ways on Sunday after seeing their 16-game winning streak snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Their 117-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday was thanks in large part to another majestic performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who secured a triple-double right at the final buzzer. It wasn’t exactly your typical trip dub, though.

With the clock running down in the fourth and final period, Giannis was still two rebounds shy from yet another triple-double. And then, the improbable happened:

Giannis just threw himself a rebound at the buzzer to get a triple double.https://t.co/seAh8ChWxh pic.twitter.com/nPgHIPTVAB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 6, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Giannis ended up securing a defensive rebound off of a Corey Kispert missed trey. That was Antetokuonmpo’s ninth rebound of the game. Apparently, the Bucks star was well aware of the fact that he was still one rebound shy of a triple-double at that point, and so he decided to intentionally miss a shot on the other end of the floor to get his 10th and final board as the clock expired.

The commentator wasn’t sure if the final rebound counted, so she had to double-check. Upon verifying with the statisticians, it was confirmed that Antetokounmpo did get his triple-double after finishing with 23 points, 10 boards, and 13 assists in 36 minutes of action. This was far from your typical triple-double, but Giannis Antetokounmpo will clearly take it.

This was an important bounce-back victory for Milwaukee, who are looking to fend off the Boston Celtics from the top spot in the East. It’s a pretty smooth-sailing week for the Bucks ahead, with matchups against the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. They end their week with a contest against a struggling Golden State Warriors side on Saturday.