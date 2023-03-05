The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks for perhaps their best win of the season. Down 18 on the road to a team with a 16-game winning streak AND despite losing Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker to injuries during the game, the Sixers rallied to win 133-130 with a 48-point fourth quarter. Joel Embiid and James Harden stepped up to make huge plays for their team.

Harden played it cool after the win, saying that he knows he’s capable of big performances like that because of the work he puts in, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“That’s what I do,” Harden said, via Sixers Wire “I’m very comfortable in those situations. Whether it’s playmaking, whether it’s scoring, I’ve been doing it for a long time. So that’s just me out there playing basketball. I put the work in. I work on it every single day I practice and the results show.”

Harden added that the main goal for the Sixers in the fourth quarter was to simply “give ourselves a chance.” He did just that by picking up the offense with Embiid sitting and then continuing to punish the Milwaukee defense when he got back in. With 19 points on 5-9 shooting and four assists, he owned the final frame. He finished the game with 38 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

James Harden and Joel Embiid (who tallied 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds) achieved something not seen since 1979 as they fended off strong performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez. Tyrese Maxey and Georges Niang also had solid games for the Sixers.