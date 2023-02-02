Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo starred against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. He scored 34 points — on 14-for-24 shooting from the field — grabbed 18 rebounds, and dished out four assists in the 124-115 Bucks win, their fifth in a row. So when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Fiserv Forum to play the Bucks on Thursday night, every Bucks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Clippers

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as probable for Thursday’s showdown with a knee injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) is also probable to play for Milwaukee, while Serge Ibaka (not with team) and Bobby Portis (right knee MCL sprain) will remain out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks, the team that drafted him. He’s averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 40 appearances this season. While Antetokoumpo is arguably the best player in the league, he’s not without his weaknesses, namely three-point shooting. The Greek Freak is shooting just 27.5% from behind the three-point arc thus far, his worst percentage since the 2018-19 campaign.

Regardless of if Antetokounmpo plays, the Bucks will have their hands full on Thursday against a Clippers team that has won seven of its last ten games. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is probably.