The Charlotte Hornets (15-36) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (33-17) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Bucks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Charlotte has won two consecutive games but still sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets covered 45% of their games while 53% went over the projected point total. Milwaukee has won fourth straight games and sits in second place in the East. The Bucks covered 58% of their games while 52% went over. This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams. They have split the series thus far with the road team winning and covering each of the prior two matchups.

Here are the Hornets-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Bucks Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +11 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -11 (-110)

Over: 244 (-110)

Under: 244 (-110)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Charlotte heads into Milwaukee tonight as heavy underdogs despite having already beaten the Bucks at their place a few weeks ago. Thus, the Hornets have a great chance to cover tonight – primarily thanks to their frisky offense. Although Charlotte ranks just 25th in scoring (112.2 PPG), they excel on the fast break. The Hornets average the seventh-most fast break points in the league (15.3 PPG) – an area the Bucks’ defense can struggle against. That being said, the biggest reason Charlotte can cover tonight is their work in the interior. In addition to ranking fifth in points in the paint (55.1 PPG), they rank fifth in rebounding (53.4 RPG).

The Hornets’ offense is led by a pair of talented guards, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball. Ball leads the team in both scoring (23 PPG) and assists (8.2 APG). Rozier is right there with him, averaging 21.7 PPG and 5.1 APG. Both players are skilled outside shooters as Ball averages 3.9 made threes and Rozier average 2.8 made threes. Both players were incredible in their previous meeting with Milwaukee. In Charlotte’s 29-point win, Ball nailed seven threes en route to 24 points while Rozier drilled six threes and scored a season-high 39 points.

For as good as Charlotte’s guards have been, the biggest factor in whether they cover the spread tonight is how center Mason Plumlee plays. Milwaukee is built by their interior play – putting a huge emphasis on Plumlee to have a big night. Plumlee played well in their prior matchup with the Bucks, scoring 17 points, pulling down 15 rebounds, and dishing out six assists. The ultimate role player, Plumlee has quietly had a strong season, averaging 12.2 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 3.6 APG. While he is coming off a down performance, the 11-year vet will need to bounce back tonight with one of the best teams in the league on deck.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee continues to be one of the most consistent teams in the league as they once again are serious title contenders. The Bucks feature strong two-way play that starts with their top-ten defense. Milwaukee allows the seventh-fewest points per game (111.9 Opp. PPG) while holding opponents to the fourth-lowest field goal percentage (45.7%). The Bucks are similarly an elite rebounding team as they average the second-most rebounds per game (57.1 RPG). They are average offensively, ranking 18th in scoring (114.1 PPG) but that comes with the caveat they possess one of the best players in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the heart and soul of this Milwaukee team. Despite ranking third in scoring (31.7 PPG) and second in rebounding (12 RPG), Giannis has just the fifth-best odds to win MVP (+1600). That being said, Giannis remains one of the most dominant players in the league on a night-to-night basis. Giannis had his worst game of the season in their earlier loss to Charlotte as he scored nine points in a season-low 22 minutes. That was largely thanks to an early concession after Charlotte dropped 51 points in the first quarter. That likely isn’t going to happen again, and as a result, expect a motivated Giannis to bounce back after the Hornets’ earlier beat down.

For as good as Giannis has been this year, point guard Jrue Holiday is having arguably his best season as a Buck. Holiday averages 19.5 PPG and 7.3 APG while shooting 47%. He is in the midst of the best outside shooting season of his career, averaging 2.3 made threes while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. A lockdown defender, expect Holiday to have a renewed defensive focus tonight against a Charlotte backcourt that torched them in their prior meeting.

Final Hornets-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Charlotte blew Milwaukee out just three weeks ago. While that isn’t likely to happen again, they should at least be able to keep things close.

Final Hornets-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +11 (-110)