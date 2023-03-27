Milwaukee Bucks defensive ace Jrue Holiday put together a forgettable performance in Saturday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets. He scored nine points — on 3-for-11 shooting from the field — and dished out seven assists in a game the Bucks went on to lose by a final score of 129-106. Still, when the Bucks visit the Little Caesars Arena on Monday night to play Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman, and the Detroit Pistons, every Bucks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Jrue Holiday injury status vs. Pistons

The Bucks have Holiday listed as out for Monday’s showdown due to personal reasons, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is probable to play for Milwaukee.

Holiday, 32, is in his 14th year in the NBA and third as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 2.9 turnovers per game across 62 appearances this season (60 starts).

The California native is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Holiday’s current 86.6% free-throw percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Bucks to beat the Pistons on the road on Monday, even without Holiday in the lineup. After all, the Pistons have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own a 9-29 home record, the worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is no.