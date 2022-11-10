By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published 5 hours ago



The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night without the services of their big three – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Middleton, in particular, hasn’t played all year after he had surgery on his wrist. While fans probably scoffed and thought that the Bucks need not take the game as seriously as they could as they are only facing the Thunder, there are no easy games on the schedule.

And surely enough, the Thunder gave the Bucks everything they can handle, even sending the game to double overtime after Shai-Gilgeous Alexander made an insane stepback three. Thankfully, an unsung hero stepped up to score a career-high 36 points on 15-27 shooting from the field (5-10 from deep) to go along with 12 assists to lead the Bucks to victory.

And they found such elite production from an unlikely source in Jevon Carter, the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, whose previous career-high in scoring was 32 back in the Memphis Grizzlies’ season finale in 2019.

Nevertheless, Carter told courtside reporter Zora Stephenson that he always knew that he had this kind of insane performance in him. He was gifted the chance to show the world what he’s got with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday sidelined.

“[I knew I had it] when I woke up. Let’s get it,” Carter said, with a stoic expression plastered on his face. Now that is cold.

Per Bally Sports Wisconsin:

What a night for Jevon Carter! @ZoraStephenson caught up with Carter after his career night in the win over the Thunder. #FearTheDeerpic.twitter.com/Wjb69eh12z — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 10, 2022

Jevon Carter entered the league with a reputation for being a hard-nosed defender whose offensive game needs a lot of refinement. However, he has shot 39.2 percent from deep since his rookie season, albeit on low volume, and in Middleton’s absence, Carter has earned the trust of the Bucks coaching staff with his 3-and-D exploits.

It’s also important to note that Carter was acquired by the Bucks for free (!) in the middle of last season after the Brooklyn Nets inexplicably waived him to make room for Goran Dragic.

Still, Jevon Carter, like the good team player he’s always been, credited his teammates for allowing him to play his game and explode for a performance he’s surely not going to forget.

“My teammates… they put a lot of trust in me. They told me, ‘go out there’, and just be me, be free. And live with the results,” Carter added.

It’s still up in the air as to exactly what role Carter plays in the Bucks rotation once other lineup fixtures enter the fray. One thing’s for sure, Carter has done nothing but earn the good graces of his teammates and his coaches with such an outstanding performance.