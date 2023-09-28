When the Milwaukee Bucks completed a surprise blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard with the Portland Trail Blazers, it was a surprise for many to see that Jrue Holiday was involved and was going to Portland. The Trail Blazers are planning to trade Jrue Holiday to a contender. In the meantime, Holiday came out with a thank you message to the Bucks while he waits to find out where he will play this season.

“Thank you Milwaukee. Thank you fans! For those who know me best, they know we are all about family,” Holiday said in his message. “Milwaukee – you welcomed me and my family into your city, into your homes, into your hearts. We will forever be champions together, and me and my family will forever be grateful and thankful. Until next time, thanks for everything!”

It will be interesting to see what team Holiday ends up with this season, and if he goes to a contender that will cross paths with the Bucks.

It is understandable for the Bucks to bring in Damian Lillard and pair him with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Holiday made a great impact with the Bucks, including in their championship run in 2020-2021.

It is undoubtedly an emotional time for him to leave a place he loved. Regardless, he is a great supporting piece for any contending team. The Trail Blazers will look to get some valuable assets in return for Holiday, and Holiday hopes to land with a contending team as a result of the trade.