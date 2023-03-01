One thing all NBA fans can agree on is that the Milwaukee Bucks look the part of a title-contending team, especially after their flawless February. The Bucks’ opponents had 10 chances to beat them during the month of February, and they all failed. In fact, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have come roaring in 2023, as they are currently in the middle of a 15-game winning streak to take sole possession of the best record in the league.

The Bucks’ impressive run has caught the eyes of some pundits; in particular, Kendrick Perkins, a notorious purveyor of hot takes, couldn’t help but put the red-hot Bucks atop the NBA totem pole.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Perkins revealed how bullish he was on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ chances of winning their second championship in three years.

“They should be the favorites to win it all. It’s no disrespect to the Boston Celtics, but when it comes down to Giannis Antetokounmpo, just him particularly: this is the best player in the league. We’ve heard Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Ja Morant say it. When it comes down to a guy imposing their will, [no one beats Giannis],” Perkins said. “It’s the trust factor when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo being the best player in any series.”

While Kendrick Perkins showered Antetokounmpo with much-deserved praise, he also acknowledged that Giannis won’t have to carry an entire team on his back given the Bucks’ impressive arsenal of solid role players.

“And I look at the depth of the Milwaukee Bucks, with big Brook Lopez, the way he’s playing down low, the addition of Jae Crowder, Joe Ingles is starting to look healthy,” Perkins added.

Kendrick Perkins didn’t even mention the likes of Jrue Holiday, who was a deserved All-Star this season, Khris Middleton, who’s still working his way back from injury troubles, and Bobby Portis, arguably the best backup center in the entire league.

With a 44-17 record, the Bucks look unstoppable, and they seem like they’re putting together a great run at just the right time. And with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s championship experience, Perkins may be right in saying that they are the favorites to win the Larry O’Brien trophy come season’s end.