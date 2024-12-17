LAS VEGAS, NV — The NBA Cup advanced to the final stage on Saturday, when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks advanced to face off against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. And there was a special appearance made by Kevin Garnett before the Finals.

During NBA Cup Finals media day on Monday afternoon, the former Boston Celtics Champion made an appearance and filmed some content for his network.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gets message from Kevin Garnett

As great as he's been, Giannis Antetokounmpo is somehow having an even better season than any of his two prior MVP seasons.

Through 23 games, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high and league-leading 32.7 points per game on a career-high 61.4 percent shooting from the field. The Bucks superstar has shot no worse than 50 percent from the field in a game this season, and has 14 games shooting better than 61 percent as well.

And that's with a slight uptick in mid-range shot attempts, especially from the 16-24 foot range.

During his appearance at NBA Cup Finals media day, Kevin Garnett made sure to give Giannis Antetokounmpo his flowers.

“I see you're finally taking that mid-range!” Garnett said as he dapped up Giannis.

“I'm trying,” Antetokounmpo responded.

“Take that mid-range, it's going to open everything up else!”

Antetokounmpo is taking 14.8 percent of his shots from the 16-24 foot-range, which is the second most he's taken from that range since his second season in the NBA. He's also shooting 43.7 percent on those shots, which is a career-high as well.

“Great success, keep doing your thing, you hear me?” Garnett added. “If I can ever help you, let me know.”

Once Garnett left, Antetokounmpo took a second to process his conversation with The Big Ticket.

“One of the best to ever do it,” the Bucks' star added.

In a later exchange, Garnett and Antetokounmpo revealed that they had worked out together, and that Garnett was more intense than he was.

“I had a week of workouts with him [one time,]” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “He was sweating more than me and I was the one working out… It was the best experience of my life.”

“I just want to say it was a pleasure working with you bro,” Kevin Garnett added.

The NBA Cup Finals are scheduled to tip off at 5:30PM PST on ABC.