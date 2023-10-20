It seems that Milwaukee Bucks fans have little to be concerned about on the injury front regarding guard/forward Khris Middleton. Middleton has not played yet in the preseason for the new-look Milwaukee squad; however, it looks as though that will be changing soon.

On Friday, Milwaukee plays their final preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies at home, and Middleton recently spoke on his availability for the contest.

“As of right now, I definitely feel like I’ll be out there playing tomorrow,” said Middleton, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Don’t know how long, how many minutes, but I do expect to be playing which is exciting for me.”

It will be a sight for sore Bucks fans' eyes when Khris Middleton presumably takes the floor on Friday evening in Milwaukee. The Bucks reshaped their roster this season with the acquisition of star point guard Damian Lillard as part of a three team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. Although the Bucks had to part with Middleton's backcourt mate Jrue Holiday in the process, it seems that Milwaukee's major issue in their postseason defeat last year, late game execution, was fully addressed with the acquisition of Lillard.

For Middleton's part, he has been dealing with his fair share of injuries over the last couple of seasons, including missing Milwaukee's run in the 2022 Playoffs. However, this latest report would seem to indicate he is now doing just fine.

The Bucks will tip things off for real on October 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.