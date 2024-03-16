The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling in the Eastern Conference with a first-place standing. However, the Bucks are gearing up for an important Sunday matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee looks to get a boost from star forward Khris Middleton, who is slated to return from an ankle injury for the matchup.
Bucks get massive reinforcement after Khris Middleton's injury status for Suns game
Middleton spoke with reporters after Milwaukee's practice on Saturday afternoon and said he plans to play in the Suns game, per Eric Nehm.
“Hopefully, nothing happens, knock on wood. But I expect to be playing tomorrow,” Middleton told reporters.
If everything goes according to plan, the Bucks will get a significant boost from Middleton's presence. The former All-Star has not played since Feb. 6th, a game that was ironically against Phoenix. Now, he plans to pick up where he left off and help his team.
Middleton averages 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 0.9 steals through 43 games. His scoring mark is down roughly five points from what it was two seasons prior, but injuries are the culprit for this.
The 32-year-old only played 33 games during the 2022-23 season, but he has already surpassed that benchmark and hopes to stay healthy for the rest of 2023-24. Middleton is a three-level scoring threat who should open things up for more for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Can the Bucks keep rolling into the latter half of the season?
Milwaukee has done an excellent job of maintaining during Khris Middleton's absence. The Bucks have achieved a record of 58-24, one game in front of the Boston Celtics for first in the East. With Middleton back, things only look to become brighter.
Of course, Milwaukee is led by the superstar duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Both stars boast top-20 points per game scoring marks. The pairing has Middleton as another offensive weapon to pass to for increased team production.
Nevertheless, the Suns will not go down easy. Can Milwaukee secure the home win and continue rolling toward the No. 1 seed in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?