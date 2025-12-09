With the Colts working out Philip Rivers after the injury to quarterback Daniel Jones, the team made it official on Tuesday that the 44-year-old will come out of retirement, according to Tom Pelissero. As fans wondered what happened in the Colts' workout of Rivers, it apparently went well to the point of signing the former Los Angeles Chargers great.

“The Colts are signing eight-time Pro Bowl QB Philip Rivers, who is coming out of retirement with his old team, sources tell the Insiders,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Five years after his last game, Rivers — a 44-year-old grandfather — worked out Tuesday. Now, improbably, he’s back.”