There are certain nuances to roster-building that often get lost on fans of the NBA. Putting together a roster filled with as much top-tier talent greases the wheels when it comes to competing for a championship, but it's the synergy between the most prominent personalities of a team that tend to dictate just how sustainable a team's contending efforts can be. In the case of the Milwaukee Bucks, it's fair to question if they rocked the boat too much by essentially exchanging Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, as the former fit like a glove alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

But it seems as though Lillard won't have any troubles fitting into the Bucks' ecosystem, as Antetokounmpo himself noted that there's a major similarity between the two that makes the former Portland Trail Blazers star stand out as a “little version” of the Greek Freak.

“He's so quiet, doesn't say much. I feel like he's like a little version of me, a guard version. Just quiet, goes about his business, takes care of his family, shows up and practices really hard. Helps his teammates, when he needs to be vocal, he's vocal. […] And when the game starts, he's just a killer,” Antetokounmpo told reporters following their preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, per ClutchPoints beat reporter Tomer Azarly.

Being able to see the court (and life) from each other's perspective can only help the two form greater chemistry on the court, much to the Bucks' delight. Moreover, the similarities with which they approach their careers can only elevate these two towards greater heights; as Giannis Antetokounmpo said in the past, Damian Lillard's mere presence helps him concentrate and encourages him to bring out his A-game — the old adage “iron sharpens iron” being at work in them.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard are the best teammate each one has had in their careers, and they'll truly enjoy playing with one another given the natural synergy of their playstyles on the court. So Bucks fans better buckle up for what appears to be a dazzling season ahead brought forth by the ever-dangerous Freak Time duo.