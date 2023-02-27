The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the powerhouse teams in the NBA currently, and everyone wants to find a way to get involved in their recent stretch of winning. That includes Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem, who recently purchased a stake in the team previously held by Marc Lasry.

Lasry became co-owner of the Bucks alongside Wes Edens back in 2014 when they purchased the team in 2014 from Herb Kohl for $550 million. Lasry and Edens have helped revamp the Bucks into one of the best teams in the NBA, and won a championship with the team in 2021. But Lasry has decided to move on from Milwaukee, selling his stake in the team to the Haslems.

The $3.5 billion valuation is the second-highest for an NBA team ever, trailing only the $4 billion Mat Ishbia purchased the Suns for earlier this month, and third-highest for an American sports franchise, behind the Denver Broncos sale last year. https://t.co/p10r3NJ2NV — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 27, 2023

Now, while it may seem like Marc Lasry just earned $3.5 billion for his stake in the Bucks, that isn’t actually the case. Lasry owned about a quarter stake in the Bucks, as he wasn’t the full owner of the team as previously noted, so his stake is worth roughly $875 million of that $3.5 billion franchise valuation. Still, considering the $550 million purchase price, that’s a pretty good return.

Marc Lasry & Wes Edens ownership group bought the Bucks for $550 million in 2014, now Lasry's stake (reportedly 25%) values the team at $3.5 billion. In 9 years? pic.twitter.com/7FlEZvwbBN — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) February 27, 2023

With Lasry heading out the door, Haslem will be heading in, further expanding his portfolio in the sports world. In addition to the Browns, Haslem also owns the Columbus Crew in the MLS. While he hasn’t had a ton of success with the Browns, Haslem should be able to experience some immediate winning with the Bucks. Considering their status as a top Finals contender, Haslem might be able to pick up a championship ring early on in his tenure with the team if things go the Bucks way.