Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t help but get hyped up after watching the Milwaukee Bucks take down the Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns even without his presence.

Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out for the game as he continues to recover from the quad injury he suffered recently, was in attendance during Sunday’s game as he cheered for his Bucks teammates from the sidelines.

The Bucks fought hard and edged the Suns in a tightly contested affair, 104-101, to keep their win streak alive and extend it to 14 games.

The Greek Freak was definitely proud of his team’s performance on Sunday, even taking it to Twitter to show his delight about the energy that the team showed throughout in the statement win.

“Incredible energy in the arena today,” Antetokounmpo wrote along with a photo of him looking hyped.

Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly has plenty of reasons to celebrate the win. Not only did the Bucks show that they can beat a championship contender even without their best player, they also proved that they have enough depth to contend for the title themselves.

It remains to be seen when Giannis will be able to heal from his injury and return to the lineup, but after their latest win, the team surely won’t rush him. The Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards in the upcoming week. With that said, hopes are high that Milwaukee can keep the streak alive and make it 18 straight victories.