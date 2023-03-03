On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls announced that they had decided to waive Goran Dragic after having played 51 games this season. It wasn’t long before Dragic piqued the interest of opposing teams, and it now looks like Dragic is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski is now reporting that the Bucks are on track to acquire the services of the 36-year-old veteran:

“ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as frontrunners to sign guard Goran Dragic. He has connected with a few contenders since Bulls waived him, but the East-leading Bucks have moved to forefront of reaching a deal with Dragic,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Woj also reports that Dragic is scheduled to head to Milwaukee on Friday to potentially finalize the deal. The Bucks have reportedly had their eye on the 6-foot-3 combo guard even before Dragic signed with the Nets last year. Apparently, Milwaukee’s interest has not wavered and they are now jumping at the opportunity to sign the Slovenian national.

Goran Dragic is no longer the star he once was. In 51 games played for the Bulls this season, he’s put up averages of 6.4 points and 2.7 assists in just 15.4 minutes per contest. However, the former All-Star could still serve as a significant addition to Milwaukee’s backcourt as they look to recapture the title this season.

Dragic has been dealing with a lingering knee injury, which kept him out of Chicago’s last five games. This is something the Bucks will want to keep an eye on should they finalize their signing of the 15-year veteran.