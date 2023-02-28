The Chicago Bulls waived veteran point guard Goran Dragic on Tuesday, the team announced. This comes in the wake of the Bulls signing Patrick Beverley. NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reports this was a “mutual decision” after the Beverley addition.

Chicago signed Dragic this past offseason as one of the team’s few additions. After a hot start to the 2022-23 season, Dragic’s effectiveness fell off, with health issues playing a role in his decline. He hadn’t played in a game for the Bulls since Feb. 13 before his release, finishing his short stint with the franchise with averages of 6.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game. The 36-year-old shot 42.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range.

Dragic’s struggles and the continued absence of Lonzo Ball, who recently got ruled out for the season, led to Chicago looking for more backcourt help. Russell Westbrook’s name came up after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz, but he wound up signing with the Los Angeles Clippers after his buyout. The Bulls then nabbed Beverley, a Chicago product.

The Bulls are 2-0 since signing Beverley, with convincing blowout wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards. While Beverley’s numbers so far in Chicago aren’t all that impressive, his leadership and toughness have stood out. The Bulls’ defense clamped down on both the Nets and Wizards in the two victories. Chicago could still look to add another player after waiving Goran Dragic and Tony Bradley over the past week-plus:

Roster spot opens up in Chicago $1.2M below the tax Dragic can be claimed by any of the 29 teams. The claiming team however would take on his $1.8M cap hit. https://t.co/92ZA0GN6Y9 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Dragic’s Tuesday release means he’s eligible to play in the playoffs if he signs with another team. Could a reunion with the Miami Heat be in store? Or perhaps he finally joins Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks?

Stay tuned to see if Goran Dragic gets a new deal after his Bulls release.