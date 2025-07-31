The New York Yankees got a critical divisional win Wednesday night, and they did it behind a newcomer quickly making his mark. Ryan McMahon, acquired earlier this week, walked it off in the 11th inning of a thrilling 5-4 win over the Tampa BayRays and joined an exclusive group that includes Juan Soto.

McMahon has now reached base 10 times through his first five games with the Yankees, becoming just the fifth player in the last decade to do so. Others on the list include Soto in 2024, Anthony Rizzo in 2021, and DJ LeMahieu in 2019. That stat was highlighted by Katie Sharp of the Talkin’ Yanks podcast, who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with the update.

“Yankees to reach base 10+ times in 1st 5 games with team in the last 10 Seasons:

Ryan McMahon (2025)

Juan Soto (2024)

Anthony Rizzo (2021)

DJ LeMahieu (2019)”

The MLB trade deadline is in less than 24 hours, and McMahon’s fast start may help solidify the Yankees’ position as buyers. The third baseman has wasted no time fitting in, and after his walk-off performance, he praised his new team. SNY TV’s Yankees Videos posted the third baseman’s reaction after the game to the platform as well.

“They're scary, man. This lineup's incredible. The pitching staff's incredible. The bullpen's disgusting.”

McMahon’s quote speaks to the energy inside the clubhouse as New York makes a push for October. His game-winning hit capped off a roller-coaster night that saw New York rally three different times, with home runs from Trent Grisham and Anthony Volpe, and key hits from Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger.

The AL East standings remain crowded, with the Yankees holding second place at 59-49. They sit four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays, while the Boston Red Sox trail by just one game in the loss column. With less than a day remaining before the MLB trade deadline, every game, and every move, takes on added weight.

McMahon also impressed defensively, robbing Josh Lowe of a leadoff hit in the top of the 11th. That play set the tone for the bottom half, where a Kevin Kelly balk moved the winning run to third and the eight-year veteran delivered the final blow with a walk-off single.

The contrast in performance since donning pinstripes has been dramatic. McMahon was batting just .217 with 76 hits, 16 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 42 runs scored over 100 games for the Colorado Rockies this season. In only five games with the Yankees, he’s hitting .353 with six hits, four RBIs, and a run scored — a swift turnaround that’s already making noise in the Bronx.

