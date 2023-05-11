Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin could be in store for a busy few days as the Milwaukee Bucks are set to interview him.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2021 champions have received permission to interview him for the vacant coaching role after the franchise parted ways with Mike Budenholzer earlier this month.

Wojnarowski adds that Griffin is also a candidate for the vacant Toronto head coach role after Nick Nurse departed last month.

“The Milwaukee Bucks received permission to interview Toronto Raptors top assistant Adrian Griffin for their coaching job, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday. “Griffin is also a candidate for the opening in Toronto. He started his coaching career with the Bucks.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what transpires in the coming days.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Griffin, regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in Toronto, was only just a +400 favorite to become the next Raptors head coach as of yesterday.

It would certainly be a much smoother transition for the Raptors if they ended up going with Griffin who already knows the team and in the ins and the outs of the organization.

However, Griffin also has ample coaching experience and as noted by Wojnarowski, notably started his coaching career as an assistant for Milwaukee from 2008 to 2010.

That said, Griffin is just one of many candidates the Bucks are interviewing.

The organization is also interviewing Portland Trail Blazers assistant Scott Brooks while they are rumored to be interested in Kenny Atkinson (former Nets coach, current Warriors assistant) and James Borrego (former Hornets coach) as well.