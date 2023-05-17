The Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 season ended in very disappointing fashion. After finishing the regular season with the best record in the NBA, the Bucks lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in five games in the first round of the postseason.

The Bucks’ first-round exit convinced their front office that they needed to make a head coaching change, as they fired Mike Budenholzer, who coached the team to a championship back in 2021. For Budeholzer’s replacement, the Bucks are considering hiring a Lakers championship coach, as they are set to interview coach Frank Vogel this week, per a tweet from NBA insider Marc Stein:

Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel is expected to interview for Milwaukee's head coaching vacancy this week, league sources say. More of my latest coverage from the NBA's Chicago draft combine: https://t.co/s3wfncOKlD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Frank Vogel, 49, spent three years — from 2020 to 2022 — as the head coach of the storied Lakers franchise and won a championship with the team in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. Before coaching LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers, Vogel spent six years as the head coach of Paul George-led Indiana Pacers teams. And Vogel began his NBA coaching career in the 2001-02 campaign when he worked as an assistant with the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks would be wise to seriously consider hiring Vogel this summer. After all, Vogel has extensive experience coaching in the league and has accomplished a lot in the playoffs, particularly with teams like the Pacers and Lakers. He’s not a perfect coach (nobody is), but Vogel is arguably the best head coach available at the moment. So here’s to hoping that the Milwaukee front office decides to hire Vogel to be the newest head coach of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.