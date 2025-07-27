The contract standoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart finally came to an end. Stewart agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.97 million contract that also includes $10.4 million signing bonus. On Saturday, the organization shared a photo of the rookie signing his deal, which has since gone viral.

A smiling Stewart is seen signing the papers in the Bengals' organization. Since being posted at 5:20 p.m. EST, the picture of Shemar Stewart has recorded over 600,000 views at the time of this publication.

The 21-year-old edge rusher was the Bengals' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He initially turned heads immediately after being drafted by sending an emotionally charged message to the league that came off a bit angry. Regardless, Stewart is finally signed and is expected to participate in training camp and possibly play a starting role to begin his career.

Before entering the NFL, Stewart played three years at Texas A&M. He played as one of the Aggies' top players on the defense, despite not being all that efficient in the sack category. Shemar Stewart ended his collegiate career with 65 combined tackles (30 solo), six tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Cincinnati certainly believes he has yet to reach his full potential, as the club aims to improve its pass rush for next season. But with Trey Hendrickson holding out amid his contract dispute with the Bengals, it's unclear exactly how good the pass rush will be in the 2025-26 campaign.

Either way, Shemar Stewart can finally begin practicing and preparing for his rookie season. Although he missed most of the offseason programs for rookies, Stewart still has plenty of time to practice and prepare for the upcoming campaign.

We should see Stewart in action in the Bengals' opening preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. That should be a nice tune-up game for the rookie edge rusher as he'll have his first chance playing professional football on August 7.

More Cincinnati Bengals News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart after her is selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the number seventeen pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart’s holdout ends with $18.97 million contractAbdullah Imran ·
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) walks on the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Field.
1 surprising Cincinnati Bengals player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonRB Hayek ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati.
Ex-Seahawks tight end to visit BengalsLorenzo J Reyna ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Field.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow gets brutally honest on ‘cutthroat’ contract situationsJoey Mistretta ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.
Adam Schefter doesn’t see any bluffing after long talk with Bengals’ Trey HendricksonZachary Weinberger ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks Joe Burrow (9) and Logan Woodside (11) walk to the practice field, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Cincinnati.
Zac Taylor reveals new Joe Burrow preseason gameplan for 2025 campaignBen Strauss ·