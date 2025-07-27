The Athletics' Nick Kurtz may be a rookie, but he produced one of the greatest offensive games in Major League Baseball history when he bashed four home runs, a double and a single in his six at-bats Friday night against the Houston Astros. The 22-year-old slugger became the youngest player in the history of baseball to hit four home runs in a game.

As great a day as Kurtz had in the 15-3 triumph, there was a moment of concern among Kurtz's parents as they watched their son put on his show at Daikin Park in Houston. Since the game was out of hand in the ninth inning, the Astros brought in position player Cooper Hummel to pitch the final stanza. Parents Jeff and Marie Kurtz were concerned because Kurtz had only had one at-bat against a non-pitcher in his career.

“We just didn’t want him to look foolish,” Jeff Kurtz told Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “We were actually hoping they’d pinch hit for him. The score was what it was, let someone else hit.”

“Not hoping,” Marie interjected, “but we’d be OK with it. Again, no idea that there was anything big on the table.”

It turned out there was nothing for Kurtz's parents to worry about. The Athletics' designated hitter was able to stand in against the 70 miles per hour slider from Hummel and drive it into the left field seats . Since cameras had been following Kurtz's parents throughout his overwhelming performance, they caught Kurtz's father standing and cheering for his son.

Athletics have some talented hitters in their lineup

Since his promotion to the big leagues, Kurtz has put on something of a Ruthian show for the Athletics during his first 66 games. He has blasted 23 home runs in 239 at-bats and has driven in 59 runs.