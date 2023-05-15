Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Jimmy Butler has carried the Miami Heat on his back all the way to the looming Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Boston Celtics. Ahead of the series, Jimmy Butler showed his love for Heat fans by mingling with many at a pop-up for his coffee brand Big Face Coffee in Miami, reports Bleacher Report.

Jimmy was chopping it up with Heat fans at his pop-up this weekend 🙌 Real one (via @JimmyButler) pic.twitter.com/vDkH8kVffr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2023

In the clip above, Butler can be heard talking about what sounds to be professional soccer and his love for players across the international landscape. It is really cool to see someone of Butler’s star caliber being such a personable athlete with the fans that love him so much.

The Big Face Coffee brand is something Jimmy Butler started while the Heat and the rest of the NBA were in the bubble, and he has clearly kept it going. Using it as a way to connect with his fans, especially ahead of a huge Eastern Conference Finals matchup, is a great way to keep spirits high.

Although Butler certainly had fun meeting Heat fans, his focus has to be on the Celtics and returning to the NBA Finals. Butler seems to handle pressure really well and will be expecting himself to continue his stellar postseason play.

Jimmy Butler enters the Eastern Conference Finals averaging 31.1 points per game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Keeping up that scoring average will make beating the Heat a tall task for the Celtics. Regardless, given his energy in the postseason thus far and his easy access to coffee, there is no doubt that Butler will be ready to play come Wednesday.