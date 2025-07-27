The Los Angeles Sparks are getting closer to the return fans have long been waiting for. After over a year sidelined by a torn ACL, Cameron Brink confirmed on Saturday that she has been medically cleared to return and is now working to get back into game shape.

“I'm cleared. It's just getting reps at this point. Just getting back up to speed with everybody,” Brink said ahead of the Sparks' matchup with the New York Liberty, according to Ben Pickman on X.

The 23-year-old forward has been absent significantly since suffering a non-contact knee injury against the Connecticut Sun in June 2024. The next day, the team announced she had torn her ACL, ending her rookie season and forcing her to miss the Paris Olympics, where she was set to represent Team USA in 3×3 basketball. Later, Brink shared on Instagram that while the injury was tough, she was determined to come back even stronger.

Her absence left the Sparks with a major hole in the paint. Los Angeles finished the 2024 season with a league-worst 8-32 record, and their interior defense and rebounding continue to be concerns in 2025. Though the team has improved offensively — currently ranking third in points per game — they remain among the worst in rebounds and turnovers, two areas where Brink's presence could make an immediate impact.

Head coach Lynne Roberts said Brink is not back yet, but she is making progress. The coaching staff is being cautious and letting her take her time to find the right rhythm and be fully fit before bringing her back into the rotation.

Brink's return to the Sparks would boost their defensive capabilities and offer leadership for a young team searching for its direction. Brink's rebounding, rim protection, and ability to score are essential components of a team trying to make a return to the playoffs. While the Sparks are currently 10th in the WNBA standings, the team could use a boost — specifically a boost from someone like Brink — as the season ends.

For now, the Sparks and their fans will have to wait a bit longer, but all signs point to Cameron Brink's highly anticipated return being just around the corner.

More Los Angeles Sparks News
Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) celebrates a basket with guard Julie Allemand (20) against the Washington Mystics during the fourth quarter at CareFirst Arena.
Dearica Hamby drops truth bomb on Sparks’ win streakDavid Yapkowitz ·
Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) looks to pass the ball in front of Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin (0) during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena.
Dearica Hamby’s NSFW response to what fueled Sparks’ comeback vs. MysticsDavid Yapkowitz ·
Dallas Wings coach Latricia Trammell at press conference during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces.
Sparks add ex-Wings coach to Lynne Roberts’ staffErin Achenbach ·
Sabrina Ionescu (left) and Kelsey Plum answers questions Saturday, July 19, 2025, at a press conference after the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Did Sparks’ Kelsey Plum take shot at Caitlin Clark over shirt plan?Richard Pereira ·
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.
Sparks’ Kelsey Plum blasts ‘consistency’ of WNBA officiatingJaren Kawada ·
LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts in the first half against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena.
Sparks’ Kelsey Plum shares twinning moment with Liberty mascot on All-Star Weekend Orange CarpetJosh Davis ·