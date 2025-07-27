The Los Angeles Sparks are getting closer to the return fans have long been waiting for. After over a year sidelined by a torn ACL, Cameron Brink confirmed on Saturday that she has been medically cleared to return and is now working to get back into game shape.

“I'm cleared. It's just getting reps at this point. Just getting back up to speed with everybody,” Brink said ahead of the Sparks' matchup with the New York Liberty, according to Ben Pickman on X.

The 23-year-old forward has been absent significantly since suffering a non-contact knee injury against the Connecticut Sun in June 2024. The next day, the team announced she had torn her ACL, ending her rookie season and forcing her to miss the Paris Olympics, where she was set to represent Team USA in 3×3 basketball. Later, Brink shared on Instagram that while the injury was tough, she was determined to come back even stronger.

Sparks HC Coach Lynne Roberts announced that Cameron Brink is out vs. the Liberty, but Brink is nearing a return. Cameron Brink said that she is cleared and "It’s just getting reps at this point. Just getting back up to speed with everybody," per @benpickman. pic.twitter.com/FgnHQslsNM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Her absence left the Sparks with a major hole in the paint. Los Angeles finished the 2024 season with a league-worst 8-32 record, and their interior defense and rebounding continue to be concerns in 2025. Though the team has improved offensively — currently ranking third in points per game — they remain among the worst in rebounds and turnovers, two areas where Brink's presence could make an immediate impact.

Head coach Lynne Roberts said Brink is not back yet, but she is making progress. The coaching staff is being cautious and letting her take her time to find the right rhythm and be fully fit before bringing her back into the rotation.

Brink's return to the Sparks would boost their defensive capabilities and offer leadership for a young team searching for its direction. Brink's rebounding, rim protection, and ability to score are essential components of a team trying to make a return to the playoffs. While the Sparks are currently 10th in the WNBA standings, the team could use a boost — specifically a boost from someone like Brink — as the season ends.

For now, the Sparks and their fans will have to wait a bit longer, but all signs point to Cameron Brink's highly anticipated return being just around the corner.