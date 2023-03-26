Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Milwaukee Bucks got blown out by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the battle of the top seed on Saturday night, though there were some questionable calls in the second half that didn’t help Milwaukee at all. Head coach Mike Budenholzer, however, refused to pin the blame on the officiating and got brutally honest on what led to their loss.

Milwaukee lost to Denver 129-106, with Jokic exploding for 31 points, six rebounds and 11 assists to lead the home team to victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo also had 31 points on top of nine boards and four dimes for the Bucks, though his team just didn’t have enough weapons to counter everything that the Nuggets threw at them.

Budenholzer’s squad also got three techs in the second half, which definitely killed their momentum and prevented them from even staging a comeback. When asked about the techs they got, though, the Bucks tactician didn’t even go there as he said they were simply outplayed by the Nuggets.

“I’m not gonna — we got beat tonight. They were better than us. We’d have loved some of the things to have gone differently, but it’s not about that,” Budenholzer explained, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

True enough, while the officiating might have played a role in their loss, the fact of the matter is Mike Budenholzer’s men lost by 23 points. The Nuggets shot better and were terrific from 3-point distance, making 15 of their 36 attempts as compared to the Bucks 9-of-20 clip.

The good thing for the Bucks is it’s not the playoffs and they still have time to adjust and prepare in any case this is the same team they meet in the NBA Finals–should they be able to reach that stage of course.