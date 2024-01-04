Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up this "Greek Freak" moniker after dropping this all-timer of a quote.

It's no secret that things are starting to heat up between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. Some fans are even seeing it as the league's newest rivalry. But no one could have ever foreseen that the tension between these two teams would start to heat up in a way where Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would even think about it wherever he goes — even when he's in the middle of an intimate act between lovers that may be too “freaky” for publication.

Following the Pacers' 142-130 win over the Bucks on Wednesday night that gives Tyrese Haliburton and company their fourth win over Milwaukee in five tries this season, Antetokounmpo lived up to his moniker of “The Greek Freak” by dropping this all-timer of a quote.

“Now when you go back and work out, you think about it. In the hostel break when you're going to be in an exotic beach with your family, I hope you think about it. You know, when you're about to get freaky at night, you think about it,” Antetokounmpo told reporters following the Bucks' loss, via Fadeaway World.

Now, professional athletes are competitive in a near-sociopathic manner. This is why they were able to beat the odds and become one of the best athletes gracing planet Earth.

But for Giannis Antetokounmpo, winning is clearly something he puts a lot of importance to. So the mere fact that the Pacers were able to humble the Bucks four times in one season — which is equivalent to the number of losses that gets one sent out from a playoff series — makes him have a long and hard introspection session with himself.

“I think we realize as a team that there are teams out there that can beat us four times in a season. Now you have that, you think about it. Now when you go back home and you sleep and you wake up, you think about it,” Antetokounmpo added. “You know, but at the end of the day, it's good because it gives us time to fix things.”

It's the start of January, so Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have plenty of time to “fix things”. However, fixing things against the Pacers may not happen until the playoffs, and by then, they may not want to face an Indiana team that has their number.