Tyrese Haliburton had 31 points and the Indiana Pacers pulled away with a 47-point third quarter, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 142-130 on Wednesday for their second win over the Bucks in three days in a continuation of what seems to be the latest NBA rivalry.

The game was physical and high-scoring, and NBA fans took notice:

After matching up in the NBA In-Season Tournament, the two teams have seemed to develop a genuine dislike of each other:

Should these two teams meet in the playoffs, it will probably look like the latest WWE grudge match:

Who could forget the ‘Giannis game ball' incident last month, where a fight nearly broke out after the game:

As they say, familiarity breeds contempt:

Should the NBA In-Season Tournament have been the impetus for a rivalry that continues in the playoffs, that's a win for Adam Silver:

Pacers fans repeatedly counted the seconds it took Antetokounmpo to shoot free throws, the Bucks bench was called for a technical in the third quarter and Damian Lillard and Ben Mathurin exchanged words between quarters.

RECOMMENDED
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner guarding Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton's savage 4-word message to Bucks amid Indiana domination

Jedd Pagaduan ·

1985 Lakers Magic Johnson holding the championship, 2017 Warriors Stephen Curry holding the championship, 2024 Pacers Tyrese Haliburton smiling with a question mark above him
Pacers' wild stat bodes well for Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana's title dreams

Jedd Pagaduan ·

George McGinnis from his playing days in his Pacers jersey with a screenshot of the image from the link in the background
Pacers honor late George McGinnis with awesome jersey tribute

David Yapkowitz ·

Then in a physical fourth as Pacers swingman Buddy Hield threw a pass off the backboard for an Isaiah Jackson dunk, Giannis was knocked hard to the ground, instigating a shoving match between Milwaukee rookie Andre Jackson Jr. and Obi Toppin. Both drew technical fouls.

The Bucks emerged from a back-and-forth first half with a two-point lead, but the Pacers opened the second half on a 21-6 run, and then extended the lead to 113-97 after three quarters. The Bucks couldn't get closer than 10 the rest of the game.

Up next for the two NBA rivals:

Bucks: At San Antonio on Thursday night.

Pacers: Host Atlanta on Friday night.