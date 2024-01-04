Tyrese Haliburton had 31 points and the Indiana Pacers pulled away with a 47-point third quarter, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 142-130 on Wednesday for their second win over the Bucks in three days in a continuation of what seems to be the latest NBA rivalry.
The game was physical and high-scoring, and NBA fans took notice:
Pacers vs Bucks becoming a rivalry 👀pic.twitter.com/5wsq2XOSv4
— BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) January 4, 2024
After matching up in the NBA In-Season Tournament, the two teams have seemed to develop a genuine dislike of each other:
So the Pacers and Bucks genuinely do not like each other. This is truly becoming a real rivalry
— josh (@naptownjosh) January 4, 2024
Should these two teams meet in the playoffs, it will probably look like the latest WWE grudge match:
Pacers Vs. Bucks new rivalry pic.twitter.com/aFhyHTiPgl
— Justin Meredith (@jmeredith2015) January 4, 2024
Who could forget the ‘Giannis game ball' incident last month, where a fight nearly broke out after the game:
The Bucks and Pacers becoming a legit bloodsport rivalry all because someone took a ball and went home is great content for the league.
— Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) January 4, 2024
As they say, familiarity breeds contempt:
The Bucks and Pacers have already played 5 times this year. I hope they play 7 games in the playoffs to add on to that. 12 times in one season will make them a rivalry for sure for years to come.
— Nope 🙅🏿♂️ Get Out 🏃🏿💨🏃🏿♂️💨 (@D_E_Z_Z_) January 4, 2024
Should the NBA In-Season Tournament have been the impetus for a rivalry that continues in the playoffs, that's a win for Adam Silver:
The IST potentially birthing a rivalry between the Pacers & Bucks is a big win for Adam Silver https://t.co/SGpNM5V57K
— Jordan A. Hayles (@MR_STiXX) January 4, 2024
Pacers fans repeatedly counted the seconds it took Antetokounmpo to shoot free throws, the Bucks bench was called for a technical in the third quarter and Damian Lillard and Ben Mathurin exchanged words between quarters.
Then in a physical fourth as Pacers swingman Buddy Hield threw a pass off the backboard for an Isaiah Jackson dunk, Giannis was knocked hard to the ground, instigating a shoving match between Milwaukee rookie Andre Jackson Jr. and Obi Toppin. Both drew technical fouls.
The Bucks emerged from a back-and-forth first half with a two-point lead, but the Pacers opened the second half on a 21-6 run, and then extended the lead to 113-97 after three quarters. The Bucks couldn't get closer than 10 the rest of the game.
Up next for the two NBA rivals:
Bucks: At San Antonio on Thursday night.
Pacers: Host Atlanta on Friday night.