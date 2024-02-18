The new Bucks guard drew criticism over recent comments.

The Milwaukee Bucks made a key move at the NBA Trade Deadline to help bolster their roster for a playoff push by bringing in veteran point guard Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. Beverley is reunited with head coach Doc Rivers whom he played for during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers. This week, Beverley made some interesting comments regarding the difference between the Sixers and the Bucks. Predictably, he received backlash from fans and he took to social media to respond to the criticism.

Patrick Beverley began the discussion when he said the biggest difference between the Sixers and the Bucks was that with the Bucks everybody just wants to win and nobody cares about individual stats. Beverley responded to the criticism by calling them ‘casual fans' and saying that his time with the Sixers was a big part of his on the court and off the court success. He went on to say he won't say anything bad about his time there.

Beverley has suited up in four games for the Bucks so far at a little under 15 minutes per game. During that stretch he's averaged a career-low 3.8 points per game, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 29.4 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three point line and 50 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Bucks head into the All-Star break at 35-21 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 3-7 since Doc Rivers took over as head coach.