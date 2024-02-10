Patrick Beverley has an NBA Championship on his mind

Patrick Beverley's professional basketball journey has literally taken him all around the world. Not only has the Chicago-native worn seven different NBA jerseys, he's also played in Ukraine, Greece, Russia, and for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League. The one accomplishment that evades the 35-year-old on-court pest — and believe me, I say that with the utmost respect — is an NBA Title.

At the trade deadline, Beverley was shipped from Philadelphia to Milwaukee in exchange for Cam Payne and a 2nd-round pick. Given Joel Embiid's uncertain injury status, the move to Milwaukee gives Beverley arguably his best opportunity ever to capture that elusive NBA Championship. After his first game with the Bucks — Beverley scored 6 points and dished out 4 assists in 12 minutes of action in a blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets — he spoke about what the championship chase means to him.

“It's the only thing for me, the only thing left for me,” Beverley said while addressing the media, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “Obviously, when it comes to IQ and knowing the game, I know it in-and-out, better than a lot of coaches. But what would seal it for me is a championship.”

In Milwaukee, Patrick Beverley should settle nicely into a role as the back-up point guard to Damian Lillard, who the Bucks acquired prior to the season, willingly sacrificing defensive competency for an elevated offensive ceiling. Beverley's presence should shore up some of the issues the Bucks have had on the defensive end of the floor this season.

At the time of this writing, the Bucks are currently sitting in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference, with only the Celtics and Cavaliers above them in the standings.