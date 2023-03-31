David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Thursday’s clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, was supposed to be a heavyweight fight. Instead, the Celtics swarmed the Bucks and built up a 30 point lead by the third quarter. To add insult to injury for the Bucks, star shooting guard Khris Middleton was hit in the face by an elbow from Celtics wing Jaylen Brown. The play didn’t appear to be malicious at all, Middleton was just attempting to hold his ground defensively as Jaylen Brown attacked the basket. Middleton dripped blood on the court and exited the game to the locker room.

Khris Middleton took an elbow from Jaylen Brown and spits up blood on the floor 😳pic.twitter.com/B2IF40BEMF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 31, 2023

With the big win, the Celtics would pick up a full game on the Bucks and put themselves two games behind them in the Eastern Conference standings. With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the clock is ticking for the Celtics to reclaim the top overall seed in the East.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even though this would be a disheartening loss against a top conference foe, the immediate concern for the Bucks becomes Khris Middleton. Depending on the severity of the injury, Middleton may or may not have to miss games. He has already been limited this season for the Bucks due to injury. Middleton has suited up in only 30 games and has been averaging 15.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists with shooting splits of 44.1 percent from the field, 31.5 percent from the three-point line and 89.6 percent from the free-throw line.

If the Bucks want to make another championship run, they will need a healthy Middleton.