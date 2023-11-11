Damian Lillard is not going to suit up for the Bucks in their Saturday road game against the Magic, despite there being some optimism

Health is everything to the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) this season. First-year head coach Adrian Griffin is confident enough in his experienced roster to not over extend one of his star players in the ninth game of the season. Hence, Damian Lillard is not going to play in Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski.

Lillard, who missed the team's last game against the Indiana Pacers with a lingering calf injury, attempted to give it a go in warmups before being ruled out versus Orlando. The Bucks sacrificed some depth to acquire Lillard, which is standard for many super teams, so his absence will be sorely felt.

But even the most optimistic fans know he is going to miss some action. Lillard is not the iron man he was for the first several seasons of his career, with the yearly grind of shouldering the offensive workload for the Portland Trail Blazers now taking its toll. The 33-year-old played a combined 87 games across the previous two seasons.

When Lillard is on the court, electricity generally ensues. Though, it is taking him some time to find his footing in Milwaukee. He is shooting just 40 percent from the field and under 30 percent from 3-point range in seven games. Ideally, a couple days of rest will rejuvenate the seven-time All-Star.

A Monday return against the visiting Chicago Bulls seems feasible, but the Bucks will have to battle a young, scrappy Magic squad without Damian Lillard. Tip-off is set for approximately 6 p.m. ET.