Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet in Tuesday’s contest against the Washington Wizards. He scored 28 points — on 9-for-16 shooting from the field — grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out ten assists in a game the Bucks went on to win by a final score of 140-128. So when Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and the Chicago Bulls visit the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night to play the Bucks, every Bucks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Bulls

The Bucks initially had Antetokounmpo listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown with right knee soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. Unfortunately for Milwaukee fans, they won’t get to see their superstar in action on Wednesday after Giannis was ruled out prior to tipoff.

In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his 10th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 63 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native is earning himself trips to the free-throw line with great regularity in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Antetokounmpo’s current 12.3 free-throw attempts per game average is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Bucks to beat the Bulls at home on Wednesday, even with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup. After all, the Bucks have been dominant at home all season, as they own a 31-8 home record, the fourth-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is no.