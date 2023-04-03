Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the MVP, but is dealing with a case of “voter fatigue” according to teammate Brook Lopez.
The Bucks improved to 56-22 as the No. 1 seed in the East following a 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Antetokounmpo scored 33 points on 13-of-17 shooting in addition to 14 rebounds and six assists to essentially outshine fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid.
While Giannis received chants of “MVP!” at the free throw line during the final quarter, the two-time MVP is likely to miss out on the award to either Nikola Jokic or Embiid.
But as far as the Bucks are concerned, Antetokounmpo is their MVP despite there being “voter fatigue” involved.
“It’s honestly like he makes being elite, elite, an all-time great player look routine,” Lopez told ESPN (via 6ABC). “Which in itself is impressive. I think people maybe don’t hold it against him, but it’s voter fatigue.
“Jokic is a great player, all deserved, Embiid is a great player, all deserved. But it’s just kind of the way it is with Giannis. He’s so great that that’s the reality that comes with it.”
“[Antetokounmpo] has been MVP too much,” Holiday said. “He’s been doing this too much, I feel like people get bored of it. It’s kind of like the [LeBron James] effect. LeBron has done it so many times that people think that it’s normal now. And it’s not.
“But [Antetokounmpo] makes it look so easy. The first couple years that he got it, it’s like, wow, nobody can do [that], and it’s still, to this day, nobody can do what he does. He’s [on] the No. 1 team, not just in the East, but in the league.”
Ironically, voter fatigue is something Jokic is also likely suffering from as he was the frontrunner to win the award for the third year in a row only for Embiid to move above him last month.
As things stand, however, Jokic is a slight favorite over Embiid again with Giannis behind the duo.