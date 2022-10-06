Rumor: Jae Crowder on Bucks’ trade radar to help out Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jae Crowder is still on the Phoenix Suns after the two sides agreed on a plan to seek a trade ahead of training camp, but it’s not as if there are no suitors for the veteran forward. The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the teams with interest in Crowder, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. Marc Stein also recently mentioned the 2021 NBA champions as a potential suitor.

The Bucks are looking for a player to fill the P.J. Tucker void that was left when he joined the Miami Heat (another team with Crowder interest) last season. Tucker played a key role as a veteran defensive ace when Milwaukee won the 2021 NBA Finals. His presence was missed last season as the Bucks lost in the second round to the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee was reportedly part of trade discussions for both Jerami Grant and Bojan Bogdanovic. However, Grant went to the Portland Trail Blazers and Bogdanovic just went to the Detroit Pistons. Now there’s “internal interest” in Crowder.

The 32-year-old forward played with the Suns the last two seasons after reaching the 2020 NBA Finals with the Heat, playing a key part on the team that lost to the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. Last season, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. He shot 39.9% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range in 67 games. The veteran put up similar stats in the playoffs, though his 3-point shooting dipped to just over 30%.

Despite Crowder being a consistent starter in Phoenix, he started hinting at a desire to be elsewhere after last season. Things then came to a head right before training camp, leading to him not reporting. He reportedly wanted a contract extension, but the Suns had other ideas, especially with youngster Cameron Johnson coming into his own and being on the verge of his own payday. Johnson is set to take Crowder’s spot in the starting lineup, though he did suffer an injury in Wednesday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bucks will continue to monitor the Jae Crowder situation and see if they can make a deal.