The Milwaukee Bucks play their second game in as many nights when they travel to play the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Bulls prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Bucks exploded out of the gates after the All-Star break, winning three consecutive games by a wide margin. Their last victory was a 123-85 domination of the Charlotte Hornets, which the Hornets will attempt to avenge on Thursday night when they face off again. The Bucks are in a good position as 11.5-point favorites to continue the winning streak.
The Bulls were expected to start selling off assets at the trade deadline, but the team was able to stay in contention in the East. The Bulls are 5-5 over their last ten games, but wins over New Orleans, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Minnesota give people reason to believe they can make some noise in the playoffs. Chicago can play with any team on any night, but their depth could be an issue if they can advance past the play-in round and get into a series.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-Bulls Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-110)
Moneyline: -176
Chicago Bulls: +4 (-110)
Moneyline: +148
Over: 224.5 (-110)
Under: 224.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks confused people when they fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and brought in Doc Rivers. The team struggled out of the gate with their new boss but has three consecutive wins after the All-Star break. The team has covered the spread in all three games and averaged 114 points per game. Rivers seems to have improved their defensive play, as they allowed fewer than 100 points in two consecutive games.
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bulls have played the Bucks well over the past few years, winning three of seven games since the 2022-23 season. The Bulls may have only won three games, but they've covered the spread in five. This success against the Bulls has helped them cover the spread in three consecutive games, all in the first half of this season. The Bucks won the first game 118-109, with the Bulls covering the 9.5-point spread. Then, the Bulls pulled off a 10.5-point upset, winning in overtime 120-113. In the third meeting, the game went to overtime for a second straight time, with the Bucks escaping with a four-point win. The Bulls were 11.5-point underdogs in that game.
It can be argued that the Bucks aren't as good since bringing Doc Rivers into the fold, as the team is 5-5 over their last ten games, but as mentioned earlier, they are starting to heat up with three consecutive victories. The Bulls are proving they can beat some of the league's best teams, winning outright as underdogs against the Cavaliers and Pelicans in two of their last three games. The issue for the Bucks is that a disappointing loss to the lowly Pistons sits in the middle of those two games. The question for the Bulls on any night is which team will show up.
Final Bucks-Bulls Prediction & Pick
The Bucks' resurgence since the All-Star break is hard to ignore, as they have figured out their defense without hurting their offensive numbers. The Bulls have been able to keep games close with the Bucks in three consecutive games, and Milwaukee will be playing their second game in two nights. The Bulls had back-to-back games against the Pistons and Cavaliers on Tuesday and Wednesday but stayed home on their day off and awaited the Bucks. Take the Bucks to sweep the against the spread season series.
Final Bucks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bucks -4 (-110)