The Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bulls are 35-38 this season, and they will most likely finish as the ninth seed, putting them in a Play-In game. Chicago has won just four of their last 10 games, and they have lost to the Nets twice this season. In those two games, DeMar DeRozan leads the team with 25.5 points per game and 5.0 assists. Coby White is at 20.5 points per game while Nikola Vucevic leads the team with 11.0 rebounds per game. Besides the known season-ending injuries in Chicago, the Bulls will have a healthy lineup.
The Nets are on the outside looking in at the moment. The Nets are 5.5 games back of the Hawks for the 10th-place spot in the Eastern Conference, so they have to pretty much win out if they want it. They are 28-45, but they have won their last two games. In their two wins over the Bulls this season, Mikal Bridges is scoring 17.5 points per game to lead the team. As a team, the Nets are scoring 113.5 points per game against the Bulls. Dennis Smith and Cameron Johnson are both questionable this season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Nets Odds
Chicago Bulls: -3 (-114)
Moneyline: -146
Brooklyn Nets: +3 (-106)
Moneyline: +124
Over: 216 (-110)
Under: 216 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago, YES Network
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bulls have allowed 113.5 points per game against the Nets, which is right at their season average. They do a decent job on the defensive side of the ball with the exception of a few games. When the Bulls allow less than 115 points this season, they are 25-14. Chicago has to lock in on defense because their offense does not usually help them out. If the Bulls can keep the Nets under 115 points in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.
The Bulls are coming off a big victory over the Indiana Pacers in which their offense had a great night. They put up 125 points, and it was enough to end their three-game losing streak. The Nets allow 113.5 points per game, so the Bulls need to get to that number. When the Nets allow above their season average, they are 6-30. That is a brutal record. If the Bulls can get to 114 points, they are going to win this game.
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Brooklyn has not played well this season, but in their last 10 games, the Nets are allowing just 109.9 points per game. That is a very good mark, and they should be able to do that again. In fact, the Nets have kept the Bulls under 110 points in both their matchups this season. With that, the Bulls are 6-27. If the Nets can continue playing solid defense and shut down the Bulls, they are going to be able to win this game.
Final Bulls-Nets Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a closer game. I am going to take the Bulls to win this game straight up, though. They should be able to carry their momentum into Brooklyn.
Final Bulls-Nets Prediction & Pick: Bulls ML (-146)