By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Former Chicago Bulls veteran Ben Gordon continues to face legal trouble. After numerous reports of his struggles with the law, it appears as though he’s facing yet another rap against his name.

Based on what appears to be makeshift reporting from rapper Cam’Ron, Ben Gordon was said to be detained after attempting to stab individuals with sewing needles. There’s some footage from afar showing a man who resembles the former basketball star in handcuffs, but it’s hard to verify if it truly is Ben Gordon being held by police officers.

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was detained after witnesses say he was trying to stab people with sewing needles. Cam’Ron explains the situation here ⤵️pic.twitter.com/5btZdTIr6k — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) December 7, 2022

Ben Gordon has been vocal about his ongoing struggles with mental health. He made headlines for the wrong reasons in October when he was accused of striking his 10-year-old son in public as the two were at the airport in New York City.

A month later, the former Bulls guard was nabbed for striking two McDonald’s security guards located in the Chicago area during the wee hours of the morning. The guards were said to be escorting Gordon off the premises for undisclosed reasons before the altercation got physical.

Ben Gordon wrote an eye-opening piece about his mental state in a piece for The Players’ Tribuine back in 2020. With former players like Gordon and Delonte West struggling to adjust to life after basketball, even millionaire athletes aren’t spared from suffering from mental health issues.

Gordon played 11 seasons in the NBA, splitting time between the Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, and the Orlando Magic. He retired after the 2014-15 season with a career average of 14.9 points per game.