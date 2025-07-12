The Chicago Bulls are once again drawing attention on the NBA trade front, this time with growing speculation around the futures of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. After sending Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that brought back Isaac Okoro, it’s clear the Bulls are rethinking their backcourt plans and possibly getting ready for more changes.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, both White and Dosunmu are now attracting substantial trade interest from teams around the league.

“Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have drawn plenty of trade interest around the league, sources said. More teams have inquired about Dosunmu since before the draft than White. While the Chicago Bulls could wind up holding onto both guards and address their futures at the trade deadline, there is still buzz that exists regarding one of these players being dealt this offseason,” Siegel wrote.

White, 25, is coming off the best season of his career, where he averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals across 33.1 minutes per game. His shooting efficiency has notably improved, 45.3% from the field, 37.0% from 3, and 90.2% from the free-throw line, resulting in a 60.1% true shooting percentage (TS%). His performance peaked during a 14-game stretch in March, where he averaged an impressive 29.1 points per game, earning him the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award.

Article Continues Below

In his six seasons with Chicago, White has played 422 regular-season games, posting career averages of 15.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

On the other hand, Dosunmu, also 25, may not have had a season like White's, but his consistent contributions have not gone unnoticed. Dosunmu averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals over 30.3 minutes per game during the 2024-25 campaign, while shooting 49.2% from the field, 32.8% from 3, and 78.5% from the line, with a 58.5% TS%. Over his 279-game career, he has posted averages of 10.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

This speculation comes at a time when the Bulls have limited salary cap flexibility. With over $153 million committed to salaries for the 2025-26 season, the franchise has roughly $1.5 million in remaining cap space. White and Dosunmu are also both set to become free agents after the 2024-25 season, with current salaries of $12.8 million and $7.5 million.

The Bulls might be flying under the radar this offseason, but they’re quietly setting themselves up for a massive financial reset. Next summer could bring major financial flexibility for Chicago, with major contracts like Nikola Vucevic ($21.5 million), Zach Collins ($18 million), and Kevin Huerter ($18 million) set to come off the books, potentially clearing nearly $95 million in cap space. This creates urgency around making calculated roster decisions now, including the futures of White and Dosunmu, as the Bulls look to turn the page and build a more solid core.