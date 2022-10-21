Bulls fans will be pleased with Zach LaVine injury update for home opener vs. Cavs

The Chicago Bulls opened their account with a statement win against the Miami Heat on Thursday, 116-108, and they managed to do so even without Zach LaVine in the lineup. The Bulls are now slated to take on another Eastern Conference contender in the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, and they have now just gotten some tremendous news on the LaVine injury front.

According to Bulls reporter Joe Cowley, the two-time All-Star will be in the lineup against the Cavs:

Zach LaVine will be available tomorrow, according to Billy Donovan.

That’s obviously a very welcome development for the Bulls as they’re now set to get their star back ahead of what should be a tough matchup against Cleveland. At this point, however, it remains unclear if LaVine will have any limitations when he makes his season debut on Saturday. Then again, his official diagnosis for their season opener against the Heat was “left knee management,” which likely means that he’s not dealing with a concerning injury here.

Be that as it may, it goes without saying that LaVine’s health will be integral to Chicago’s success this season. The 27-year-old isn’t exactly the most robust player out there, and he’s spent his fair share of time on the sidelines due to various injuries. In five seasons with the Bulls, LaVine has yet to play more than 67 games in a single season. His team will be hoping for a healthier 2022-23 campaign from him as Chicago looks to establish itself as a real threat in the East.