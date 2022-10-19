Zach LaVine’s eyebrow-raising response to missing season opener vs. Heat

The Chicago Bulls will be without star guard Zach LaVine on Wednesday in their season opener against the Miami Heat. However, it’s no reason to worry.

As LaVine said himself, he’s not feeling any soreness or discomfort in his knee. Instead, it’s just a precautionary move.

Via Julia Poe:

“Zach LaVine told reporters here in Miami that he isn’t feeling specific soreness/pain in his knee. Management like today could be expected throughout the rest of the season. Still uncertain if he will play in DC but it hadn’t been ruled out yet.”

As noted, LaVine could also be out for Friday’s clash with the Washington Wizards, which is the front end of a back-to-back. All signs point to the 2022 All-Star making his debut on Saturday at home against the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lavine underwent a minor procedure on his knee back in May to help with soreness. He missed time last season due to the issue, but it was never anything too serious. Nevertheless, the discomfort had to be dealt with.

Last Friday, Zach LaVine made it abundantly clear he’s feeling at 100%. Via BullsMuse:

“The main thing is I’m healthy and I feel really good. Not having any aches and pains and being able to play without any limitations in my own mind is huge.”

It’s a crucial year ahead for the Bulls. After bowing out in the first round of the playoff earlier in 22′, Chicago will be hoping to make a deeper run this time around. Unfortunately starting PG Lonzo Ball is still on the shelf with lingering knee problems but there is optimism that he’ll return in the second half.

For now, it’s up to LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to carry the load.