Zach LaVine's Eye-opening Like Of Tweet That Rips Apart Jerry Reinsdorf

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is causing quite a Twitter stir simply because of a like he made to a tweet that disparages Bulls and Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

Here is a screengrab of that social medial activity just in case Zach LaVine unlikes it.

It’s entirely possible that this has got nothing to do with the Bulls, but with the White Sox which have just missed the MLB postseason for the first time in three years. After winning the American League Central division title in 2021, the White Sox were expected by many to win it again in 2022.

In fact, the White Sox had the best odds to top the AL Central at the start of the 2022 MLB season, per FanGraphs. Instead, the Bulls guard, like many White Sox fans, is left to endure the sight of Bryce Harper leading the Philadelphia Phillies to the 2022 World Series after beating the San Diego Padres in five games in the National League Series Championship.

Harper is important to note here because the White Sox had the chance of signing him after the 2018 MLB season when the superstar outfielder declined a qualifying offer from the Washington Nationals (h/t NBC Sports Chicago).

“I met with Chicago, had a really good meeting with them,” Harper said in an interview with Barstool Sports. “It was always something where I was like, ‘I want to play in Chicago, that’d be fun.’ You always talk about Wrigley. You don’t always talk about (Guaranteed Rate Field) and playing in Chicago. But I love that blue-collar feel on the South Side of Chicago.

Well, Harper and the Phillies are now four wins away from being the new kings of baseball.