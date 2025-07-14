The Chicago Bulls have had a fairly quiet offseason. The Bulls are still trying to figure some things out, and there might be a move or two left to make. However, Chicago is dealing with what they have now, and we are getting out first look at the younger players during NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas.

Right now, the Bulls are playing in the summer league in Vegas, but it is not going too well. The team consists of their two draft picks this year, along with some lesser-known players that are looking for another chance in the NBA. Matas Buzelis is also part of the team, but he did not play in the second game of the mini season.

With their play this summer, there are some thoughts to be had. Some are negative, while others are positive. However, the one thing that remains true is there are going to be overreactions. Below are three overreactions from the Bulls' summer league games.

The Bulls will be one of the worst teams in the NBA

The Bulls have played two summer league games, and they have been blown out in both of them. They dropped game one to the Toronto Raptors by 44 points, and they just lost to the Sacramento Kings by 17 points. In fact, Chicago scored just nine points in the second quarter of the game against the Raptors.

With the games being shorter than the normal NBA game, the Bulls allowing 108 and 117 points is a little bit concerning. Defense was a big problem last year, and it is looking to stay the same in the upcoming season. With their lack of scoring in their first two games, it is even more concerning to think the Bulls may not have many young players contribute.

Despite their struggles, it is important to understand that it is a makeshift team. More than a couple of these players will not make the actual team, and Chicago still has some pretty good players. Josh Giddey, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Matas Buzelis should all be pretty good. Now, the Bulls might trade White and Dosunmu, but they should not be expected to be a bottom team in the NBA this year.

Javon Freeman-Liberty will make an impact in the NBA

As mentioned, the Bulls are struggling mightily in the Summer League. However, Javon Freeman-Liberty has been a bright spot for the team. Against the Kings, the 25-year-old put up 21 points, tw0 assists, three rebounds, and he went 8-for-10 at the free throw line. In the game against the Raptors, Freeman-Liberty dropped 21 points with two rebounds, and he shot 10-for-13 from the free throw line.

Article Continues Below

He is currently 11-for-24 shooting from the floor, and he is making a good majority of his free throws. He plays downhill, and it is good to see someone attack the basket the way he does. But, it is only the summer league, and he has not been able to do this in the NBA.

What is a little bit worrisome is his lack of assists, and his struggles to shoot from beyond the arc. He is not a great three-point shooter in general, so he is going to score his points by attacking the hoop. That is much harder to do in the regular season. If he does get a chance to play for the Bulls, he will struggle to earn playing time.

Noa Essengue is a bust of a draft pick

The Bulls took Noa Essengue with the 12th pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The Frenchman was able to record a double-double in his second Summer League game after not playing well in his debut. At 6-foot-10, Essengue's athletic ability is very impressive. He can take and make the three, but there is some hesitation on how his game will translate.

In his opening game, Essengue turned the ball over seven times, scored just five points, and his point differential was -32. He also grabbed just three rebounds, which is unacceptable considering his size. As mentioned, he did put up a double-double in game two, but there are still some things to worry about.

Now, Essengue did suffer a quad injury in game two, so that double-double was recorded in just 19 minutes, which makes it even more impressive. Game one had plenty of people talking about the pick, but he quieted some of that in game two. He has some developing to do, but Essengue can be a very good player.