The Chicago Bulls will meet the Detroit Pistons on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. It's a classic Central Division rivalry as we share our NBA odds series and make a Bulls-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Bulls defeated the Pistons 127-105 in their last showdown on April 11, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena. Overall, the Bulls are 8-2 in 10 games and 17-3 over the past 20 games against the Pistons. The Bulls are also 4-1 over the past five games in Detroit.

Here are the Bulls-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Pistons Odds

Chicago Bulls: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Detroit Pistons: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: CHSN and FDSD

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The defense has been an issue in Chicago, and Josh Giddey expressed frustration over his recent play on both sides of the floor. Substantially, it's been a tough patch for the Bulls as they are floundering, as many expected them to, early in the season.

The Bulls score points and shoot the ball efficiently, ranking 12th in field-goal shooting percentage, including sixth from the three-point line. Chicago also excels on the boards, ranking eighth in rebounds. However, as indicated by Giddey, they have struggled on the defensive end and rank only 27th in blocked shots.

Allowing 144 points to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week was a sign of how bad this team could be. Yet, the Bulls still overcame some of their defensive issues in a shocking win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Regarding this defense, it often feels like the offense must pick them up by hitting their shots on their end.

Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White all must come out strong while hitting their shots. Likewise, Giddey must play better. These four players must control the flow of the game.

The Bulls will cover the spread if they can set up strong plays on offense and hit their shots. Then, they must stop the Pistons from gaining any momentum, stopping one of the best young stars in the game.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons are already off to a better start than last season, and Cade Cunningham won another game for his team after hitting a game-winning shot last week against the Atlanta Hawks. While the Pistons are not at a level where they can be considered contenders, they are still 2-0 in the NBA Cup and have a legitimate chance to shock a lot of people.

The Pistons are still struggling to score consistently. Ultimately, they ranked 22nd in points. However, the Pistons also rank 14th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 20th from the triples. The Pistons have thrived on the boards, ranking fourth in rebounds. Likewise, they have done well on defense, ranking seventh in blocked shots.

The Pistons are having a good month, earning victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Yes, Cunningham remains one of the better players on this team. But veterans like Tobias Harris and Tim Hardway Jr. have played a significant role in turning this team from a laughingstock into a team that can at least hang with good NBA teams. Jaden Ivey has been solid this season, yet might not play in this game. Malik Beasley has also been good for the Pistons.

The Pistons will cover the spread if Cunningham can get going early and build a large lead for the Pistons. Then, the defense must clamp down and force bad shots.

Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming off a game on Sunday, which means neither team will have a rest advantage. On the flip side, both teams will have tired legs, which is an interesting test as we will see which team can keep their stamina going. The Bulls are 0-2 against the spread with no rest, while the Pistons are 2-0-1 against the odds when playing on the second of back-to-back nights.

The Bulls are 6-8 against the spread in general, while the Pistons are 9-5-1. Yet, the Bulls have done a better job of covering on the road, where they are 4-4 against the spread, while the Pistons are also showing improvement, going 4-3 against the odds at home. But the rest factor is too hard to ignore. The Bulls will travel from Chicago to Detroit, and the Pistons will fly home from Washington, D.C. This has all the makings of a game where the Pistons benefit from the home-court atmosphere. Give me the Pistons to cover.

Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons: -3.5 (-110)