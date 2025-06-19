The Nashville Predators didn't have the season that they were hoping for this season, but they are well into the 2025 offseason with an eye on getting back to the playoffs next year. While adding players through free agency's trades and the NHL Draft will be crucial for Nashville, getting some of their own players back from injury is another big key this offseason.

The biggest piece of that puzzle is star defenseman Roman Josi. Josi missed the end of last season with an injury after taking a hard hit from Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett, but it turns out his ailments go deeper than that.

On Wednesday, Predators general manager Barry Trotz revealed that Josi has been diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS, and has been undergoing treatment. However, he is recovering and is expected to be ready for the start of next season, according to the team in a post on social media.

“Roman Josi was diagnosed with POTS (Postural Tachycardia Syndrome) toward the end of the 2024-25 season,” Trotz wrote in the statement. “He has been undergoing treatment since that diagnosis and is progressing exceptionally well. We concur with Roman that with continued management and treatment, he can return to the ice for the 2025-26 season and continue with his elite hockey career. We look forward to seeing Roman at the start of training camp this fall.”

POTS can be a scary symptom, and it is easy to see why it would be hard to play with it. The Cleveland Clinic highlights some of the symptoms and drawbacks that victims of POTS experience.

“Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a condition that causes a number of symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue. While there’s no cure, several treatments and lifestyle changes can help manage the symptoms of POTS.”

The Predators will happily welcome Josi back to the ice whenever he is ready to go. He has been one of the best defensemen in hockey for a number of years now, including a spectacular 2019-20 season that saw him win the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL.

Josi has played for the Predators for his entire career after being drafted in the second round in 2008 and making his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season. He has 724 points in 962 regular season games and is consistently one of the most productive offensive players from the back line in hockey. Whenever he does get back into the lineup, his presence will be a huge boost to this Nashville squad.